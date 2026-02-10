Ronaldo's Quest for Glory: Al-Nassr's Journey in the Asian Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia continues as Al-Nassr faces Turkmenistan's Arkadag on Wednesday, vying for a spot in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals. Ronaldo, who has missed the last two Pro League games, remains central to Al-Nassr's silverware ambitions.

Ronaldo is reportedly discontent with Al-Nassr's funding, especially after rivals Al-Hilal signed Karim Benzema. Despite these tensions, the Saudi Pro League maintains no player is above the club's regulations. Al-Nassr recently showcased resilience by defeating Al-Ittihad 2-0 without Ronaldo.

As Al-Hilal leads with a flawless record, the competition intensity rises. Meanwhile, other Saudi teams like Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli remain strong contenders. The league's structure highlights the growing influence of Saudi Arabia's clubs in international football, reflecting their ambitions on the continental stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)