Atul Wassan Slams Pakistan's 'Drama' Over T20 World Cup Boycott

Former cricketer Atul Wassan criticized Pakistan for their 'drama' concerning their T20 World Cup boycott against India. He remarked on their changing stances, highlighting that such actions only demoralize Pakistan players. The decision to play followed high-level talks among cricket boards and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:32 IST
Atul Wassan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan called out Pakistan's inconsistent stance on boycotting their T20 World Cup match against India. Wassan labeled the entire situation a 'drama,' criticizing the changes as counterproductive for Pakistan's own cricket team.

Wassan remarked that the shifting positions, initially refusing and then agreeing to play, do not impact India significantly, since he believes India maintains a stronger side. Instead, Wassan suggested the tumult demoralizes Pakistan's players.

Pakistan had opted to stand in solidarity with Bangladesh's venue shift request, which was rejected by the ICC, resulting in Bangladesh's replacement by Scotland. Following high-level discussions, including those led by Pakistan's Prime Minister, Pakistan's team was directed to participate in the World Cup match against India.

