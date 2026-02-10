Namibia's Competitive T20 Battle Against Netherlands

Namibia put up a spirited performance, scoring a competitive 156 for eight against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup encounter on Tuesday.

Batting first, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton led the charge with 42 runs off 38 balls, while Jan Frylinck chipped in with a useful 30 runs from 26 balls.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus and JJ Smit added crucial runs down the order, ensuring a respectable total. In response, the Netherlands' Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede dismantled the Namibian batting lineup, capturing two wickets apiece.

