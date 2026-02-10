Left Menu

Namibia's Competitive T20 Battle Against Netherlands

Namibia scored 156 for eight against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Jan Frylinck contributed 42 and 30 runs respectively. Gerhard Erasmus and JJ Smit provided additional runs. Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede took two wickets each for the Netherlands.

Namibia put up a spirited performance, scoring a competitive 156 for eight against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup encounter on Tuesday.

Batting first, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton led the charge with 42 runs off 38 balls, while Jan Frylinck chipped in with a useful 30 runs from 26 balls.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus and JJ Smit added crucial runs down the order, ensuring a respectable total. In response, the Netherlands' Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede dismantled the Namibian batting lineup, capturing two wickets apiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

