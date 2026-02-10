Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

In an intense ICC T20 World Cup match, Namibia faced off against the Netherlands, producing a scoreboard that showcased both teams' competitive spirit.

Namibia managed a total of 156/8 in 20 overs, largely due to significant performances by Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Jan Frylinck, who scored 42 and 30 runs respectively.

The Netherlands' bowling attack, including standout efforts from Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede, played an indispensable role in maintaining control, with van Beek taking two crucial wickets.

