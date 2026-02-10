Left Menu

Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

The ICC T20 World Cup match scoreboard between Namibia and Netherlands highlights a thrilling encounter. With Namibia posting a total of 156/8 in their 20 overs, key contributions came from Loftie-Eaton and Frylinck. The Netherlands' bowlers, led by van Beek and de Leede, played a crucial role in restricting Namibia.

Updated: 10-02-2026 13:09 IST
Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers
In an intense ICC T20 World Cup match, Namibia faced off against the Netherlands, producing a scoreboard that showcased both teams' competitive spirit.

Namibia managed a total of 156/8 in 20 overs, largely due to significant performances by Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Jan Frylinck, who scored 42 and 30 runs respectively.

The Netherlands' bowling attack, including standout efforts from Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede, played an indispensable role in maintaining control, with van Beek taking two crucial wickets.

