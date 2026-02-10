Craig Goodwin's World Cup Hopes Dashed by Injury

Craig Goodwin's aspirations to feature for Australia in another World Cup have been severely affected by a groin strain that could put him out of action for up to 12 weeks. This injury is likely to rule him out of the international friendlies against Cameroon and Curacao in March and April.

Goodwin, aged 34, has struggled to regain favor with coach Tony Popovic following the World Cup qualifiers last year. Adelaide United confirmed on Tuesday that the player sustained the injury during their latest game against the Newcastle Jets, although surgery won't be necessary.

Despite scoring against France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Goodwin has remained absent from Popovic's selections, who now favors Nestory Irankunda and Riley McGree for the left wing. Meanwhile, the World Cup across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico kicks off on June 11.

