Bas de Leede Propels Netherlands to Victory Against Namibia in T20 World Cup
Bas de Leede's unbeaten 72 led the Netherlands to an impressive seven-wicket victory over Namibia in the T20 World Cup, maintaining their Super 8 hopes. The Netherlands executed a disciplined bowling performance, restricting Namibia to a modest total, and efficiently chased down the target, displaying remarkable composure after their earlier defeat to Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Bas de Leede batted brilliantly, scoring 72 not out, to guide the Netherlands to a seven-wicket victory over Namibia in the men's T20 World Cup.
The Dutch recovered from their previous loss to Pakistan by producing a disciplined bowling display, limiting Namibia to just 156 for 8.
Opener Mochale Levitt and Colin Ackermann supported de Leede, ensuring a smooth chase as the Netherlands kept their tournament hopes alive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Urges Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match Despite Calls for Peace
Netherlands Cricket Triumphs with Stellar Execution
14-Year-Old Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Record-Breaking Prodigy
India's Under-19 Cricket Triumph: A Historic Victory
ICC not to impose penalty or sanction on Bangladesh Cricket Board for refusing to play T20 World Cup matches in India.