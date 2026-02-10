Left Menu

Bas de Leede Propels Netherlands to Victory Against Namibia in T20 World Cup

Bas de Leede's unbeaten 72 led the Netherlands to an impressive seven-wicket victory over Namibia in the T20 World Cup, maintaining their Super 8 hopes. The Netherlands executed a disciplined bowling performance, restricting Namibia to a modest total, and efficiently chased down the target, displaying remarkable composure after their earlier defeat to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:18 IST
Bas de Leede Propels Netherlands to Victory Against Namibia in T20 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bas de Leede batted brilliantly, scoring 72 not out, to guide the Netherlands to a seven-wicket victory over Namibia in the men's T20 World Cup.

The Dutch recovered from their previous loss to Pakistan by producing a disciplined bowling display, limiting Namibia to just 156 for 8.

Opener Mochale Levitt and Colin Ackermann supported de Leede, ensuring a smooth chase as the Netherlands kept their tournament hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Boosts BPCL's Greenfield Refinery Project with Duties Exemption

Andhra Pradesh Boosts BPCL's Greenfield Refinery Project with Duties Exempti...

 India
2
Epic Showdown: India vs Pakistan Sparks Anticipation in T20 World Cup

Epic Showdown: India vs Pakistan Sparks Anticipation in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Tragic Incident: Fatal Fall of Steel Pipe in Howrah

Tragic Incident: Fatal Fall of Steel Pipe in Howrah

 India
4
Faculty Unrest: University of Peshawar Faces Mass Walkout Over Hiring Freeze

Faculty Unrest: University of Peshawar Faces Mass Walkout Over Hiring Freeze

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026