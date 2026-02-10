Bas de Leede Propels Netherlands to Victory Against Namibia in T20 World Cup

Bas de Leede batted brilliantly, scoring 72 not out, to guide the Netherlands to a seven-wicket victory over Namibia in the men's T20 World Cup.

The Dutch recovered from their previous loss to Pakistan by producing a disciplined bowling display, limiting Namibia to just 156 for 8.

Opener Mochale Levitt and Colin Ackermann supported de Leede, ensuring a smooth chase as the Netherlands kept their tournament hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)