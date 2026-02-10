Left Menu

Bas de Leede's All-Round Brilliance Powers Netherlands to Dominant Victory

Bas de Leede excelled with both bat and ball, leading the Netherlands to a seven-wicket win over Namibia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. His unbeaten 72 and crucial wickets were key as the Dutch successfully chased 157, reviving their campaign with a resounding victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:56 IST
Netherlands cricket team (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display, Bas de Leede spearheaded the Netherlands to a decisive seven-wicket win against Namibia in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 matchup at Delhi's Arun Jaitlery Stadium. After an initial loss to Pakistan, the Netherlands seized this critical opportunity to revive their tournament ambitions with a dominant performance.

Electing to field first, the Dutch bowlers struck early, with Aryan Dutt removing Namibia's Louren Steenkamp. Despite attempts by Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Jan Frylinck to stabilize, the Namibian innings faltered under disciplined Dutch bowling. De Leede and Logan van Beek were particularly effective, taking key wickets to limit Namibia to 156/8.

The Netherlands' chase began energetically, despite an early loss. Michael Levitt's brief cameo set the stage for de Leede's masterclass. Seamlessly partnering with Colin Ackermann, de Leede paced his innings to perfection, remaining unbeaten at 72 as the Netherlands crossed the finish line with ease and ample deliveries to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

