Epic Showdown: India vs Pakistan Sparks Anticipation in T20 World Cup

Former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly expressed excitement for the India-Pakistan clash on February 15 in Colombo amid political tensions. Pakistan, initially planning to boycott, reversed its decision post-negotiations. Both countries are gearing up for the much-awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:07 IST
Sourav Ganguly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has voiced his eagerness for one of the most awaited cricket matches, as India prepares to face Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo. In a recent statement, Ganguly highlighted India's strength against their arch-rivals and named his favorite players from the squad.

The tension-laden backdrop saw Pakistan's government direct its national team to play against defending champions India, following discussions involving Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), International Cricket Council (ICC), and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Previously, Pakistan had declared a boycott of the match in protest over Bangladesh's expulsion from the tournament due to security concerns.

Amid diplomatic dialogues involving Pakistani and Sri Lankan leaders, the decision was reversed, allowing the much-anticipated game to proceed. As the T20 World Cup unfolds, India is set for a thrilling encounter with Suryakumar Yadav leading the team after their victory against the USA, with key players including Bumrah and Kishan in the standout squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

