Resilient Australia's T20 Journey Despite Bowling Setbacks

Australia enters the T20 World Cup without leading bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood due to injuries. Nathan Ellis leads a new pace attack, confident in their ability to overcome key absences. Mitchell Marsh confirms Tim David's initial absence, but anticipates his return in subsequent matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:10 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, injury-hit Australia advances into the T20 World Cup absent of its leading fast bowlers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Despite this setback, Nathan Ellis maintains confidence in the newly formed pace attack, assuring that they can still lead the team to victory.

With the departure of Mitchell Starc from the format, this World Cup marks the first in over a decade where Australia will be without its top quicks. Ellis, now the default leader of the new pace lineup, expresses confidence in covering for their absence and highlighted their experience without 'the big three.'

Australia's captain, Mitchell Marsh, confirmed Nathan Ellis's readiness to play against Ireland despite lacking recent match practice due to a hamstring strain, while big-hitting Tim David will miss the opening match but is expected back in later games.

