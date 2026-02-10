Rashid Khan's Insider Edge: Decoding South Africa’s Tactics

Afghanistan's cricket skipper Rashid Khan aims to use his SA20 experience to offer valuable insights into South Africa's tactics for his young team as they face off in the T20 World Cup. Rashid has participated in four editions of the SA20, most recently with MI Cape Town, providing him with crucial familiarity with South African players.

Khan emphasizes how sharing his experiences can greatly benefit Afghanistan's less-experienced players. He acknowledges that while Indian conditions offer a mutual advantage due to the IPL exposure, no one can predict how a match wicket will behave, adding an element of uncertainty to the game.

Reflecting on Afghanistan's recent loss to New Zealand, Khan calls for a stronger performance from his pace bowlers, expressing concern over poor line and length that allowed free scoring opportunities. He hopes for a more disciplined approach against South Africa to turn the tide in their favor.

