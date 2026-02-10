From Street Cricket to Supercars: Jagannath Sarkar's Journey

Jagannath Sarkar's rise from street cricket to recognition as the Indian Street Premier League's (ISPL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) is a testament to how dreams can materialize. Sarkar, who played a crucial role in Chennai Singams' championship win, was rewarded with a luxury Porsche 911, marking a personal milestone.

Scoring 193 runs and capturing 16 wickets in 12 matches, Sarkar topped the league with 1386.2 points, securing the coveted MVP title. Reflecting on the journey, he expressed profound gratitude for the platform the ISPL has provided, altering public perception and showing that tennis-ball cricket can be a respected sport.

Sarkar praised ISPL's architects, including Sachin Tendulkar, for creating opportunities that have brought recognition to players. The league has not only given cricketers fame and financial benefits but also a sense of identity and professionalism, ensuring they are acknowledged wherever they go.

(With inputs from agencies.)