Danny Morrison Predicts T20 World Cup Semifinalists

Danny Morrison, the former New Zealand bowler, has identified India, New Zealand, England, and South Africa as the top contenders for the semifinal spots in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Discussing his predictions, Morrison referred to India as an unstoppable force, dubbing them a 'blue juggernaut.'

Speaking as a JioStar expert, Morrison emphasized India's prowess on their home turf as a daunting challenge for any opponent. However, he also highlighted the significant firepower of New Zealand, who have recently competed in India and boast a selection of powerhouse players.

He also included England and South Africa in his list, attributing their potential success to their players' experience in the Indian Premier League and familiarity with local conditions. The Kiwis began their World Cup journey with a victory against Afghanistan, indicating promising prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)