South Africa's Ambitious Investment Drive: From Pledges to Action
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa aims to attract USD 60 million in investment by 2025, highlighting sectors like manufacturing and mining. Despite exceeding initial investment goals, actual economic activity remains under 50% of pledges. Ramaphosa targets new investments to boost the economy and improve local livelihoods.
- Country:
- South Africa
In a bold move to invite foreign investment, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to attract USD 60 million by 2025. Speaking at the South Africa Investment Conference, Ramaphosa emphasized the nation's readiness for growth, citing a need to convert foreign pledges into tangible economic benefits.
Ramaphosa's initial investment drive in 2018 surpassed expectations, securing over 1.5 trillion rand. However, only 600 to 628 billion rand has materialized into the economy, pointing to a gap between investment announcements and realization. Ramaphosa acknowledged this and planned a strategic shift toward delivery-focused policies by the 2026 conference.
Ramaphosa set a new goal for 2 trillion rand in fresh investments by 2028. Emphasizing four consecutive quarters of economic growth and significant reforms in energy and logistics, he called for clear local content plans in projects, aiming for substantial socioeconomic benefits for South Africans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aiming High: India's Sporting Goods Fair Boosts Manufacturing Ambitions
During supply chain disruption in COVID-19 pandemic, we decided India would become hub of semiconductor manufacturing: PM Modi.
China's Stock Market Struggles Amid Manufacturing Hopes and Global Uncertainty
India Boosts Electronics Manufacturing with $751 Million Investment
India's Big Leap: Electronics Manufacturing Scheme Gets a Boost