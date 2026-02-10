ICC Triumphs Over Politics: Pakistan Reverses T20 World Cup Boycott Against India

In a significant turn of events, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) firm stance has led to Pakistan reversing its decision to boycott its T20 World Cup fixture against India. Javdev Shah, a Board Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council member, lauded the ICC's approach, characterizing it as a pivotal step in maintaining the sanctity of international tournaments by excluding political interference.

Pakistan initially announced its decision not to participate in the match amidst tensions, but following directives from its government and consultations led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the national cricket team has been instructed to honor its commitment on February 15. This decision was reached after comprehensive discussions involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ICC, and other national boards, reflecting a collective resolve to prioritize the sport.

The boycott was initially in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were expelled after the ICC denied their request to relocate matches from India. However, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul played roles in urging Pakistan to reconsider. Consequently, Pakistan's government issued a directive, signaling a unified cricketing front and the determination to move beyond geopolitical issues.

