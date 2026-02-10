Omar Abdullah Mocks Pakistan's Cricket Bluff

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized Pakistan for its inconsistent stance ahead of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match against India. The India-Pakistan clash, initially threatened by Pakistan's boycott, was confirmed to proceed after diplomatic efforts by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka led to a policy reversal.

Abdullah, speaking to reporters, remarked that if Pakistan was not prepared to follow through on its threats, it should not have made them in the first place. He implied that such bravado only falls flat when not accompanied by genuine resolve. 'They should quietly come onto the field and play the match,' Abdullah suggested.

The chief minister's comments come after Pakistan withdrew its threat to skip the match, paving the way for what is expected to be a high-stakes encounter in Colombo. The episode highlights the intertwined nature of sports and diplomacy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)