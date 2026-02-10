Left Menu

Soccer Amid Ruins: A Glimmer of Hope in Gaza

In Gaza's conflict-torn landscape, the first organized soccer tournament in over two years provides a glimpse of hope and resilience. Despite the backdrop of destruction and hardship, teams like Jabalia Youth and Al-Sadaqa participate, delivering a message of perseverance amid adversity and ongoing challenges in the region.

Updated: 10-02-2026 18:57 IST
In a landscape scarred by conflict, a five-a-side pitch in Gaza City hosted the first organized soccer tournament in more than two years, illustrating a defiant return to normalcy amidst adversity.

Jabalia Youth faced Al-Sadaqa, ending in a draw, as spectators pressed against chain-link fences, eager to relish the rare spectacle.

The tournament epitomizes resilience, as players like Youssef Jendiya navigate emotions and a community continues life in makeshift accommodations, emphasizing the spirit of endurance despite overwhelming odds.

