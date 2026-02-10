Soccer Amid Ruins: A Glimmer of Hope in Gaza

In a landscape scarred by conflict, a five-a-side pitch in Gaza City hosted the first organized soccer tournament in more than two years, illustrating a defiant return to normalcy amidst adversity.

Jabalia Youth faced Al-Sadaqa, ending in a draw, as spectators pressed against chain-link fences, eager to relish the rare spectacle.

The tournament epitomizes resilience, as players like Youssef Jendiya navigate emotions and a community continues life in makeshift accommodations, emphasizing the spirit of endurance despite overwhelming odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)