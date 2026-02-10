Left Menu

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, To Play India in T20 World Cup

India's assistant coach revealed the team was unfazed by Pakistan's initial boycott of their T20 World Cup match, assuming the game would proceed. Pakistan's government later reversed the boycott, directing the team to play against India following diplomatic discussions involving cricket authorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, ICC, and Sri Lanka.

Ryan Ten Doeschate. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Pakistan has rescinded its earlier decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, commented that the Indian team remained focused on cricket, unaffected by the initially announced boycott plans by Pakistan.

The turnaround came after high-level deliberations involving the Pakistan Cricket Board, International Cricket Council, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was briefed by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on these discussions, which played a pivotal role in the decision reversal.

In a gesture underscoring the importance of regional camaraderie, Sri Lanka's President engaged with Pakistan's Prime Minister, urging an amicable resolution to the impasse. Following these diplomatic efforts, Pakistan will face India as part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup competition.

