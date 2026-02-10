Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, To Play India in T20 World Cup

In a recent development, Pakistan has rescinded its earlier decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, commented that the Indian team remained focused on cricket, unaffected by the initially announced boycott plans by Pakistan.

The turnaround came after high-level deliberations involving the Pakistan Cricket Board, International Cricket Council, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was briefed by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on these discussions, which played a pivotal role in the decision reversal.

In a gesture underscoring the importance of regional camaraderie, Sri Lanka's President engaged with Pakistan's Prime Minister, urging an amicable resolution to the impasse. Following these diplomatic efforts, Pakistan will face India as part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)