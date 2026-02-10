Narkanda Hosts Thrilling Ski and Snowboard Championship

In a vibrant ceremony, RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, launched the eagerly awaited three-day Ski and Snowboard Championship at Narkanda, running from February 10-12.

Addressing the gathering, Bali underscored the significance of sports events in steering youth towards constructive pursuits. He celebrated the Narkanda Snowboard Championship's ascent to a major sporting event, drawing participants from across the globe. Bali emphasized that the championship serves as an important platform for athletes to display their prowess, and winners receive accolades and prizes. The event also highlights Narkanda's allure for adventure tourists, thanks to its snow-clad slopes and pristine environments, which cater to activities like trekking and camping.

Responding to community demand, Bali unveiled plans for a portable ski lift at Dhumri ski slope, costing ₹50 lakh, alongside a new entry gate near the PWD Rest House in Narkanda, priced at ₹10 lakh. Reflecting on environmental responsibilities, he planted a sapling, advocating for ecological preservation. The event witnessed participation from several dignitaries and officials, underlining the region's growing stature in winter sports.

