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Standardizing Medical Education in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has introduced a common cadre system for faculty members in all newly established government medical colleges in the state to standardize faculty requirements, optimize faculty utilization, and ensure transparent career progression, thereby promoting efficient human resource management across institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:28 IST
Standardizing Medical Education in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at optimizing the education system, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has announced a common cadre system for faculty members across all newly set-up government medical colleges in the state, including those in Nahan, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Chamba.

This initiative is designed to standardize faculty requirements and streamline faculty utilization, while also ensuring transparent career progression. By establishing new terms and conditions under the 'Common Cadre System,' the state aims to harmonize service conditions, facilitate equitable transfers, and eliminate disparities within the education sector.

Importantly, this system will restrict faculty transfers from these new colleges to the more established institutions such as IGMC Shimla, AIMSS Chamiana, and Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, ensuring the new colleges have the resources needed to stabilize and function optimally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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