The opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics was an opulent and multi-dimensional spectacle that unfolded across four distinct locations. Orchestrated by creative director Marco Balich, this elaborate showcase was marked by its commitment to conveying a universal message of peace, grace, and Italian sophistication.

Held primarily at Milan's San Siro Stadium, the ceremony was interwoven with events in co-host city Cortina d'Ampezzo, Predazzo, and Livigno, collectively coursing a spectacle of cultural flair. Despite being well-received, the event's extended duration of three and a half hours drew slight criticism from the International Olympic Committee, attributed significantly to the complexity of managing athletes across multiple venues.

In historic fashion, two Olympic cauldrons designed by Balich, drawing inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci, were simultaneously ignited. These installations, located at Milan's Arco della Pace and Cortina's Piazza Dibona, symbolize the sun and Olympic values, with daily ceremonial lighting set to continue throughout the Games, culminating with the Paralympics on March 15.

