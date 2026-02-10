Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka's cricket team faced a setback as their star all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a left hamstring injury. Hasaranga suffered the injury during their opening match against Ireland in Colombo, where he played a pivotal role in their 20-run victory. An MRI scan confirmed the severity of the injury, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Despite his injury, Hasaranga completed a remarkable spell, taking 3 for 25 in four overs, which was instrumental in derailing Ireland's formidable chase of 164. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to approve a replacement, it is likely that Dushan Hemantha, another leg-spin bowling all-rounder, will take Hasaranga's place. Hemantha, who is 31 years old, has participated in five ODIs and three T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking six wickets at a T20 economy rate of 7.85.

Hasaranga's absence is a significant blow to Sri Lanka's campaign as he is their most accomplished bowler in this format. With an impressive record at previous T20 World Cups, taking 40 wickets with an economy rate of 6.01 in 20 innings, his impact will be missed. Sri Lanka will continue their T20 World Cup journey facing Oman on February 12 in Pallekele, followed by matches against Australia on February 16 and Zimbabwe in Colombo on February 19.