Cricket Rivals Clash: India vs Pakistan Back On

India was always mentally prepared to face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup league game, despite Pakistan's earlier announcement to skip the match. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed that the team had maintained their focus on cricket all along.

Pakistan's recent decision to participate in the contest against India has only strengthened the team's determination to concentrate on the game. Ten Doeschate acknowledged that political issues did not affect their preparations, as they always believed the match would proceed.

With the possibility of a high-voltage encounter back on the cards, both teams can now focus on cricket, leaving politics aside. The ICC's efforts to facilitate dialogue between the stakeholders have ensured that the tournament progresses without disruption.

