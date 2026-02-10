Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko Shatters World Record at Asian Shooting Championship

Sofiya Shulzhenko of Kazakhstan set a new world record and clinched gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Asian Championship. India claimed two more golds, with Prachi Gaikwad shining in the junior event. The competition saw India maintaining their lead in the medal tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:06 IST
Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko Shatters World Record at Asian Shooting Championship
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko made headlines by setting a new world record in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions category, securing the gold medal at the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol. The event, held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, also saw India bagging two additional gold medals on the competition's seventh day.

In an impressive 35-shot final, Shulzhenko achieved a score of 358.2, finishing four points ahead of India's Aakriti Dahiya, who captured silver, while her compatriot Anjum Moudgil took bronze. Shulzhenko's score also earned her records in the world junior, Asian, and Asian junior categories.

Prachi Gaikwad emerged victorious in the junior division, scoring 353.3. Notably, 14-year-old Tomiris Amanova of Kazakhstan claimed silver with 351.4, while India's Anushka Thokur secured bronze. The Indian junior team, including Prachi and Anushka, clinched team gold, outperforming Kazakhstan by seven points.

In the senior category, Kazakhstan edged out India by four points, ultimately winning gold. Live coverage of the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol finals is available on the Fancode platform. The women's 3P qualifications saw Paris Olympian Arina Malinovskaya lead with a top score, followed closely by India's Anjum Moudgil.

Sulzhenko showed resilience, delivering a standout performance during the Standing position to secure victory. Meanwhile, in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event, Adarsh Singh led after the first precision round, while favorites like Anish Bhanwala remained in contention for the finals.

India's impressive tally includes 39 gold, 15 silver, and 12 bronze medals, positioning them comfortably at the top of the standings at the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calf Injury Sidelines Michael Bracewell from 2026 T20 World Cup

Calf Injury Sidelines Michael Bracewell from 2026 T20 World Cup

 India
2
TDP Pushes for National Policy on Social Media Age Restrictions

TDP Pushes for National Policy on Social Media Age Restrictions

 India
3
The Tragic Pattern: Unveiling Mass Suicides in India

The Tragic Pattern: Unveiling Mass Suicides in India

 India
4
Dow Rises Amid Mixed Market Moves: Tech's Big Ambitions and Retail Sales Impact

Dow Rises Amid Mixed Market Moves: Tech's Big Ambitions and Retail Sales Imp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026