Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko Shatters World Record at Asian Shooting Championship

Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko made headlines by setting a new world record in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions category, securing the gold medal at the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol. The event, held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, also saw India bagging two additional gold medals on the competition's seventh day.

In an impressive 35-shot final, Shulzhenko achieved a score of 358.2, finishing four points ahead of India's Aakriti Dahiya, who captured silver, while her compatriot Anjum Moudgil took bronze. Shulzhenko's score also earned her records in the world junior, Asian, and Asian junior categories.

Prachi Gaikwad emerged victorious in the junior division, scoring 353.3. Notably, 14-year-old Tomiris Amanova of Kazakhstan claimed silver with 351.4, while India's Anushka Thokur secured bronze. The Indian junior team, including Prachi and Anushka, clinched team gold, outperforming Kazakhstan by seven points.

In the senior category, Kazakhstan edged out India by four points, ultimately winning gold. Live coverage of the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol finals is available on the Fancode platform. The women's 3P qualifications saw Paris Olympian Arina Malinovskaya lead with a top score, followed closely by India's Anjum Moudgil.

Sulzhenko showed resilience, delivering a standout performance during the Standing position to secure victory. Meanwhile, in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event, Adarsh Singh led after the first precision round, while favorites like Anish Bhanwala remained in contention for the finals.

India's impressive tally includes 39 gold, 15 silver, and 12 bronze medals, positioning them comfortably at the top of the standings at the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)