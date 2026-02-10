India Bolstered by Sundar's Arrival Ahead of Namibia Clash

At a press briefing in Delhi, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate announced the inclusion of Washington Sundar into the Indian squad as they gear up for their next group-stage game against Namibia on February 12.

Providing insights into the team's current condition, Doeschate addressed the health status of key players. Jasprit Bumrah is making strides in his recovery, having resumed bowling after a brief hiatus, while Abhishek Sharma is overcoming a minor health issue, with hopes pinned on his quick recovery.

The coach reflected on India's triumph over the USA, crediting captain Suryakumar Yadav for his stellar performance, emphasizing his pivotal role and leadership. Furthermore, Doeschate lauded the contributions of Varun Chakravarthy and recent addition Mohammad Siraj, both proving invaluable with their professionalism and dedication as the team readies for their critical World Cup matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)