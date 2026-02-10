Left Menu

Sahibzada Farhan's Power-Packed Fifty Inspires Pakistan to Victory

Pakistan set a commanding total of 190 for nine against the USA in a Group A T20 World Cup match. Sahibzada Farhan's blistering fifty and a collaborative effort with Babar Azam helped Pakistan recover from a shaky start. Shadley van Schalkwyk was the standout bowler for the USA.

Updated: 10-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:25 IST
In a thrilling Group A T20 World Cup match against the United States, Pakistan was lifted to an impressive 190 for nine, courtesy of a dynamic fifty by opener Sahibzada Farhan. The game took place on Tuesday under the floodlights at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Despite a promising start of 56 for no loss in the first five overs, Pakistan stumbled slightly after pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk delivered crucial blows, dismissing Saim Ayub and captain Salman Agha in quick succession. This brought Pakistan's score to a precarious 56 for two. However, Farhan, with his power-hitting prowess, joined forces with Babar Azam to add a vital 81 runs for the third wicket, stabilizing their innings.

As Pakistan's innings progressed, Babar Azam found his rhythm and contributed significantly despite his historically slow strike rate in T20 World Cups. Farhan's explosive style allowed Babar to play his shots, notably against Harmeet Singh. Eventually, contributions from all-rounder Shadab Khan in the closing overs helped Pakistan reach a formidable total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

