Pakistan Clinches Victory Over USA in Thrilling T20 Clash

In a gripping match at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan triumphed over the USA with a commanding total of 190 runs, leaving spectators at the edge of their seats.

Sahibzada Farhan proved instrumental with his knock of 73 runs, while Babar Azam contributed a vital 46 to the scoreboard, anchoring the team's innings.

Despite USA's fierce fightback led by Shadley van Schalkwyk's four wickets, Pakistan's bowling strategies and fielding clinched the victory, showcasing the team's resilience and skill.