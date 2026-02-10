Pakistan Clinches Victory Over USA in Thrilling T20 Clash
The T20 World Cup match saw Pakistan set a formidable total of 190 with key contributions from players like Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam. USA's bowling was highlighted by Shadley van Schalkwyk's impressive four-wicket haul. Despite a challenging run chase, the USA team fell short.
In a gripping match at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan triumphed over the USA with a commanding total of 190 runs, leaving spectators at the edge of their seats.
Sahibzada Farhan proved instrumental with his knock of 73 runs, while Babar Azam contributed a vital 46 to the scoreboard, anchoring the team's innings.
Despite USA's fierce fightback led by Shadley van Schalkwyk's four wickets, Pakistan's bowling strategies and fielding clinched the victory, showcasing the team's resilience and skill.
