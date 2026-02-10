Left Menu

Raphinha's Race Against Time for Copa del Rey Semifinals

Barcelona forward, Raphinha, is uncertain for the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atletico Madrid due to a muscle injury. The Brazil international has been absent since January 31. Barcelona and Atletico face off amidst other football highlights, including presidential changes at Barcelona and promising talents on both teams.

Barcelona's hopes for the Copa del Rey semifinals could be hampered as star forward Raphinha remains doubtful for the upcoming clash against Atletico Madrid. Raphinha, who has been nursing a muscle injury, missed training ahead of Thursday's game and has not played since Barcelona's victory at Elche on January 31.

Despite his absence, Barca boasts a strong record, having secured 17 wins in their last 18 games. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid, aiming for their first Copa final since 2012-13, will look to capitalize on newcomer Ademola Lookman's promising debut. Both teams have strategic players to watch, making this fixture a highly anticipated showdown.

In administrative news, Barcelona sees a shift as Joan Laporta steps down from his presidential role ahead of re-elections. Current board members, including new president Rafael Yuste, will remain until the term's conclusion on June 30. This period of transition coincides with critical matches, adding another layer of intrigue to the club's dynamics.

