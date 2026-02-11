Sahibzada Farhan Leads Pakistan to Victory Over the U.S. in T20 World Cup

In a commanding display, Pakistan's cricket team, fueled by opener Sahibzada Farhan's brisk half-century, secured a definitive 32-run victory over the United States in the Twenty20 World Cup. Farhan's remarkable 73 off 41 balls propelled Pakistan to a commendable score of 190-9, laying a strong foundation for their triumph.

The team's potent spin attack, led by Usman Tariq and Shadab Khan, captured five wickets, effectively stifling the United States' efforts to replicate their previous upset over Pakistan. Despite Shubham Ranjane's valiant 51, the U.S. fell short, amassing a total of 158-8.

Pakistan's disciplined performance was praised by their captain, Salman Ali Agha, who highlighted the team's world-class bowling. With this victory, Pakistan marked their second Group A win and are set to face defending champions India next. Meanwhile, the U.S., reflecting on missed opportunities, prepares to challenge Namibia.

(With inputs from agencies.)