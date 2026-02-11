Left Menu

Leah Blayney's Inside Edge: Japan's Quest for a Third Women's Asian Cup

Japan's women's soccer team aims for a third Asian Cup title with the strategic help of former Australian player Leah Blayney. Blayney, now assisting Japan's coach, brings invaluable insight from her Australian experience, crucial for Japan's challenging group stage matches and potential knockout round against Australia.

Updated: 11-02-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 07:59 IST
Leah Blayney's Inside Edge: Japan's Quest for a Third Women's Asian Cup

Japan's women's soccer team is on the hunt for their third Women's Asian Cup title, leveraging the strategic insights of former Australian midfielder Leah Blayney. As an assistant to head coach Nils Nielsen, Blayney aims to utilize her experience to propel Japan to victory.

Japan, featuring players from the Women's Super League in England, is expected to dominate group matches against Vietnam, India, and Taiwan. With the tournament taking place from March 1 to 21, Blayney emphasizes Japan's match-by-match focus, starting with their initial clash against Taiwan in Perth on March 4.

A potential knockout match against the formidable Australians looms, which Blayney describes as an 'incredible moment.' With Australia's passionate fanbase and recent World Cup semi-final achievement, Blayney's intimate knowledge of Australian soccer could be pivotal for Japan. Japan's team, enhanced by international coaching, aspires to reclaim their prowess on the Asian stage.

