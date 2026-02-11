Abhishek Sharma's Fitness Woes: Impact on India's T20 World Cup Plans

Flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalized due to a stomach infection, raising concerns about his availability for the T20 World Cup clash against Namibia on Thursday.

A source within BCCI noted the uncertainty regarding his discharge, impacting his potential participation. The team remains focused on the crucial February 15 match against Pakistan in Colombo.

While Abhishek's condition casts a shadow over his participation, the Indian management is ensuring backup plans, with Sanju Samson practicing under guidance, maintaining readiness for the impending matches.