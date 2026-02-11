Abhishek Sharma's Fitness Woes: Impact on India's T20 World Cup Plans
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is hospitalized with a stomach infection, casting doubt on his participation in the T20 World Cup match against Namibia. The team prioritizes the match against Pakistan on February 15. His fitness remains uncertain, but management remains hopeful for his return.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalized due to a stomach infection, raising concerns about his availability for the T20 World Cup clash against Namibia on Thursday.
A source within BCCI noted the uncertainty regarding his discharge, impacting his potential participation. The team remains focused on the crucial February 15 match against Pakistan in Colombo.
While Abhishek's condition casts a shadow over his participation, the Indian management is ensuring backup plans, with Sanju Samson practicing under guidance, maintaining readiness for the impending matches.
ALSO READ
Indian batter Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised due to stomach infection: BCCI source.
Former India skippers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma downgraded to group B in BCCI Annual Central contracts.
BCCI Seeks Top Talent for High-Performance Cricket Roles
Cricket's Contract Shake-Up: BCCI Revamps Player Rankings
Thirty senior men cricketers awarded central contract as BCCI do away with A plus grade.