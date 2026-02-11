Sahibzada Farhan Plays Down India-Pakistan Rivalry Hype

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan has called for calm, stating it's just a 'normal match.' Despite the charged history between the two nations, Farhan downplays the rivalry, highlighting his team's confidence from recent victories.

Pakistan leads Group A, having secured back-to-back wins against the Netherlands and the USA. Farhan's impressive performance against the Americans, scoring 73 off 41 balls, earned him the player of the match. His remarks come after the Pakistani government reversed its boycott of the game against India.

Despite India's recent dominance in Asia Cup matches, Farhan dismisses the notion of an uneven contest. Reflecting on past close encounters, he remains optimistic. His confidence is buoyed by the form of teammates Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, and he emphasizes their determination to perform well against their arch-rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)