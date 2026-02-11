Left Menu

Sahibzada Farhan Plays Down India-Pakistan Rivalry Hype

Sahibzada Farhan, a Pakistani cricketer, plays down the hype of the upcoming T20 World Cup match against India, describing it as a 'normal match.' Despite past tensions and India’s recent dominance, Farhan remains confident due to Pakistan’s current form and hopes for a strong performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:28 IST
Sahibzada Farhan Plays Down India-Pakistan Rivalry Hype
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan has called for calm, stating it's just a 'normal match.' Despite the charged history between the two nations, Farhan downplays the rivalry, highlighting his team's confidence from recent victories.

Pakistan leads Group A, having secured back-to-back wins against the Netherlands and the USA. Farhan's impressive performance against the Americans, scoring 73 off 41 balls, earned him the player of the match. His remarks come after the Pakistani government reversed its boycott of the game against India.

Despite India's recent dominance in Asia Cup matches, Farhan dismisses the notion of an uneven contest. Reflecting on past close encounters, he remains optimistic. His confidence is buoyed by the form of teammates Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, and he emphasizes their determination to perform well against their arch-rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Parliament's Joint Committee to Scrutinize Higher Education Reform Bill

Parliament's Joint Committee to Scrutinize Higher Education Reform Bill

 India
2
CM Omar Abdullah expresses regret over his remarks against BJP members; order restored in J-K Assembly.

CM Omar Abdullah expresses regret over his remarks against BJP members; orde...

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh's Balanced Budget: A Vision for Growth and Development

Uttar Pradesh's Balanced Budget: A Vision for Growth and Development

 India
4
Iran's 47th Revolution Anniversary: Amid Tensions and Protests

Iran's 47th Revolution Anniversary: Amid Tensions and Protests

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026