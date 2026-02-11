Left Menu

Thrilling T20 Face-off: Afghanistan vs South Africa in Group D

Afghanistan opted to bowl first against South Africa in their T20 World Cup Group D match. Changes included Noor Ahmad for Afghanistan and George Linde for South Africa. The teams are poised for an exciting clash as they vie for victory in this pivotal game.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:43 IST
In a strategic move, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against South Africa in their second Group D encounter at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Both teams made one change to their lineup, adding spice to an already electrifying contest.

Afghanistan strengthened their bowling attack by bringing in Noor Ahmad in place of Zia-ur Rahman. On the other side, South Africa introduced George Linde, replacing Corbin Bosch, aiming to bolster their all-round capabilities.

With key players such as Rashid Khan for Afghanistan and Aiden Markram for South Africa leading their respective sides, the match promises to deliver thrilling cricketing action.

