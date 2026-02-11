Thrilling T20 Face-off: Afghanistan vs South Africa in Group D

In a strategic move, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against South Africa in their second Group D encounter at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Both teams made one change to their lineup, adding spice to an already electrifying contest.

Afghanistan strengthened their bowling attack by bringing in Noor Ahmad in place of Zia-ur Rahman. On the other side, South Africa introduced George Linde, replacing Corbin Bosch, aiming to bolster their all-round capabilities.

With key players such as Rashid Khan for Afghanistan and Aiden Markram for South Africa leading their respective sides, the match promises to deliver thrilling cricketing action.

