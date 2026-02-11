De Zerbi's Sudden Farewell: Marseille Seeks New Leadership

In a surprising turn of events, Roberto De Zerbi has stepped down as the coach of Olympique de Marseille with immediate effect, as announced by the French Ligue 1 club on Wednesday.

The mutual decision comes after a significant 5-0 defeat against Paris St Germain and the team's recent exit from the Champions League. An official statement from the club clarified that the decision was jointly made by major stakeholders following collaborative discussions.

De Zerbi, who took charge of the team in 2024, achieved considerable success last season by leading Marseille to second place behind PSG. This season, however, Marseille is in fourth position after 21 matches, prompting this strategic change in leadership to address upcoming sporting challenges.

