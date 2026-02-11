Left Menu

De Zerbi's Sudden Farewell: Marseille Seeks New Leadership

Olympique de Marseille and coach Roberto De Zerbi have parted ways by mutual consent. The decision comes after a heavy defeat by Paris St Germain and the club's exit from the Champions League. De Zerbi led the team to second place last season but now leaves them in fourth this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:44 IST
De Zerbi's Sudden Farewell: Marseille Seeks New Leadership
Roberto De Zerbi

In a surprising turn of events, Roberto De Zerbi has stepped down as the coach of Olympique de Marseille with immediate effect, as announced by the French Ligue 1 club on Wednesday.

The mutual decision comes after a significant 5-0 defeat against Paris St Germain and the team's recent exit from the Champions League. An official statement from the club clarified that the decision was jointly made by major stakeholders following collaborative discussions.

De Zerbi, who took charge of the team in 2024, achieved considerable success last season by leading Marseille to second place behind PSG. This season, however, Marseille is in fourth position after 21 matches, prompting this strategic change in leadership to address upcoming sporting challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh's 13th General Election Attracts Record Number of International Observers

Bangladesh's 13th General Election Attracts Record Number of International O...

 Bangladesh
2
Tragedy Strikes: Drone Attack Devastates Ukrainian Family

Tragedy Strikes: Drone Attack Devastates Ukrainian Family

 Global
3
Supreme Court Demands NIA Justification in Murshidabad Violence Case

Supreme Court Demands NIA Justification in Murshidabad Violence Case

 India
4
Chief Minister MK Stalin Sets Clear Alliance Parameters Amidst Tamil Nadu Polls

Chief Minister MK Stalin Sets Clear Alliance Parameters Amidst Tamil Nadu Po...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026