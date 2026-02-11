Sri Lanka's Spin Strategy: Dushan Hemantha Joins T20 World Cup Squad
Dushan Hemantha, an all-rounder, joins the Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad in place of the injured Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga sustained a serious hamstring injury against Ireland. The ICC's technical committee approved Hemantha's inclusion, with their next match scheduled against Oman. New Zealand also seeks a replacement for Michael Bracewell.
Spin-bowling all-rounder Dushan Hemantha has stepped up as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, who suffered a hamstring injury, prompting his exit from the Sri Lankan squad in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Hasaranga's commitment shone as he bowled through the pain against Ireland, his efforts yielding 3 wickets for 25 runs despite the injury. However, an MRI scan revealed a significant hamstring tear, ruling him out.
The ICC's Event Technical Committee approved Hemantha as the replacement. The situation mirrors New Zealand's predicament with Michael Bracewell, whose calf injury during warm-ups leaves them seeking a substitute.
