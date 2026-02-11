India's Key Opener Abhishek Sharma Hospitalized; Team Gears Up for Namibia Clash

India's iconic opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalized owing to a stomach infection, as per a BCCI insider. Sharma exhibited signs of discomfort during a team dinner at coach Gautam Gambhir's home on Sunday, leaving prematurely.

Suryakumar Yadav might have Sanju Samson open with Ishan Kishan if Abhishek doesn't recover in time. Samson's recent form showed inconsistency, with scores trailing at 10, 6, 0, 24, and 6 in a bilateral series against New Zealand.

During a Tuesday press conference in Delhi, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate updated on star players, mentioning Abhishek Sharma's health and Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. He expressed optimism for Sharma's participation against Namibia.

The Indian cricket team prepares to face off against Namibia in Group A at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Fresh from conquering the USA with a 29-run triumph, India prepares strategically for group encounters against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Verify choices for Team India's T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, and others. Scheduled matches include Namibia on February 12 and Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo, wrapping up the group stage in Ahmedabad against the Netherlands on February 18.

