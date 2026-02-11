Sri Lanka Battles Inconsistencies, Oman Eyes Upset in T20 Showdown

Sri Lanka is grappling with batting inconsistencies and a significant injury setback as they prepare for a crucial Group B match against Oman in the T20 World Cup.

After losing star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga to a hamstring injury during their opener, the team must rework their lineup, especially in the bowling department. Despite a positive start with a win over Ireland, Sri Lanka's struggles against spin remain apparent, a shortcoming Oman will likely exploit.

Facing their own challenges, Oman looks to improve after a disappointing game against Zimbabwe. Captain Jatinder Singh's squad needs substantial runs to give their bowling attack a fighting chance against the former champions.

