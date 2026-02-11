Left Menu

Sri Lanka Battles Inconsistencies, Oman Eyes Upset in T20 Showdown

Sri Lanka faces challenges in their T20 World Cup campaign, battling batting inconsistencies and a critical player injury. As they prepare to face Oman, the absence of key bowler Wanindu Hasaranga will require strategic changes. Oman, seeking redemption, aims to capitalize on Sri Lanka's vulnerabilities in a pivotal Group B match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:13 IST
Sri Lanka is grappling with batting inconsistencies and a significant injury setback as they prepare for a crucial Group B match against Oman in the T20 World Cup.

After losing star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga to a hamstring injury during their opener, the team must rework their lineup, especially in the bowling department. Despite a positive start with a win over Ireland, Sri Lanka's struggles against spin remain apparent, a shortcoming Oman will likely exploit.

Facing their own challenges, Oman looks to improve after a disappointing game against Zimbabwe. Captain Jatinder Singh's squad needs substantial runs to give their bowling attack a fighting chance against the former champions.

