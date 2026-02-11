Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: A Matter of National Dignity
Bangladesh's decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup in India was spearheaded by the Cricket Board and players to protect national dignity, despite security concerns. Asif Nazrul, a Bangladesh sports advisor, emphasized it was a collective decision, resulting in no penalties from the ICC.
Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's sports advisor, clarified that the withdrawal from the T20 World Cup hosted in India was a measure taken to uphold national dignity. This decision, led by the Cricket Board and players, followed initial government reservations over security concerns.
Despite being replaced by Scotland after Bangladesh's request to shift games to Sri Lanka was refused, the International Cricket Council chose not to sanction the country. Nazrul, a central figure in discussions with the ICC, stressed the decision reflected a sacrifice for the nation's cricket and safety.
The controversy even led to a brief Pakistani boycott supporting Bangladesh, though it was resolved through negotiations. On a positive note, the ICC expressed interest in Bangladesh hosting future international tournaments, rewarding its stand with no penalties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
