Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: A Matter of National Dignity

Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's sports advisor, clarified that the withdrawal from the T20 World Cup hosted in India was a measure taken to uphold national dignity. This decision, led by the Cricket Board and players, followed initial government reservations over security concerns.

Despite being replaced by Scotland after Bangladesh's request to shift games to Sri Lanka was refused, the International Cricket Council chose not to sanction the country. Nazrul, a central figure in discussions with the ICC, stressed the decision reflected a sacrifice for the nation's cricket and safety.

The controversy even led to a brief Pakistani boycott supporting Bangladesh, though it was resolved through negotiations. On a positive note, the ICC expressed interest in Bangladesh hosting future international tournaments, rewarding its stand with no penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)