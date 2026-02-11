Left Menu

Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

Samu Aghehowa, a 21-year-old footballer, has been sidelined by a knee injury, jeopardizing his chances to play for Spain in the upcoming World Cup. The anterior cruciate ligament injury, sustained during a match with Porto, will keep him out for several months, ending his current season.

Samu Aghehowa's aspiration to represent Spain at the World Cup has been dealt a significant setback. The 21-year-old footballer incurred a serious knee injury, playing for Porto, that rules him out for the remainder of the season. The anterior cruciate ligament injury may prevent his return before the World Cup, which begins in North America on June 11.

His absence is a blow to Spain, as Aghehowa featured twice in their qualifying campaign. He announced on social media, "I'll be out of action for a few months," acknowledging the impact on his career and his inability to assist his team on the field.

Despite the setback, Aghehowa, who transferred from Atletico Madrid to Porto in August 2024, remains positive and pledged to support his teammates as they strive towards their goals. During his time at Porto, he has been a standout performer, scoring 32 goals in 50 league matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

