Crusaders Aim for Super Rugby Dynasty amidst New Innovations

The defending champions, the Canterbury Crusaders, are set to continue their dominance in Super Rugby Pacific as the tournament enters its 30th season with significant law changes aimed at quickening the pace of the game.

Since the inception of the tournament in 1996 by the Wellington Hurricanes and Auckland Blues, the Crusaders have been a constant force, and they aim to secure a record-extending 14th trophy starting with a match against the Otago Highlanders.

After overcoming challenges last season, the Crusaders are bolstered by the return of All Black Leicester Fainga'anuku, strengthening their already formidable lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)