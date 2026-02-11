Clearance Decision Looms for Chinnaswamy Stadium Amid Safety Concerns

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced a crucial meeting set for February 12 to deliberate on the possibility of granting clearance for hosting cricket matches at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The meeting aims to evaluate whether the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has met the safety and security standards put forth by the Justice Cunha Commission.

Matches were suspended at the stadium after a tragic stampede outside the venue during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebration on June 4 of the previous year, resulting in 11 fatalities. The commission had highlighted that the stadium's design and structure were unsafe for large gatherings and suggested several modifications.

A committee led by Greater Bengaluru Authority Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, involving the city's police commissioner and various department heads, will assess compliance. In December, the government denied permission to host a match due to unmet safety requirements. The upcoming meeting's outcome will determine if cricket fans will again see matches at Chinnaswamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)