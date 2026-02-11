Mitchell Marsh Misses Out: Steve Smith Joins Squad in T20 World Cup Against Ireland
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh will miss the opening T20 World Cup match against Ireland due to a groin injury. Steve Smith has been called up as a replacement, with Travis Head taking over as captain. Marsh is undergoing recovery for internal testicular bleeding and will return based on medical advice.
Updated: 11-02-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:33 IST
Australia's Twenty20 World Cup campaign hit a setback with captain Mitchell Marsh sidelined due to a groin injury. Cricket Australia announced that Marsh would miss the opening match against Ireland in Colombo.
Steve Smith has been brought in as cover for Marsh, while Travis Head will assume captaincy duties. The team anticipates Smith's immediate integration into the squad, aided by his vast experience.
Marsh sustained a direct blow to the groin during training, causing internal testicular bleeding. The medical team has advised a period of rest, with Marsh's return dependent on his recovery progress.
