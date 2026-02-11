Mitchell Marsh Misses Out: Steve Smith Joins Squad in T20 World Cup Against Ireland

Australia's Twenty20 World Cup campaign hit a setback with captain Mitchell Marsh sidelined due to a groin injury. Cricket Australia announced that Marsh would miss the opening match against Ireland in Colombo.

Steve Smith has been brought in as cover for Marsh, while Travis Head will assume captaincy duties. The team anticipates Smith's immediate integration into the squad, aided by his vast experience.

Marsh sustained a direct blow to the groin during training, causing internal testicular bleeding. The medical team has advised a period of rest, with Marsh's return dependent on his recovery progress.