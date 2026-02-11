Left Menu

Australia's T20 Hurdles: Injuries Strike as World Cup Campaign Kicks Off

Australia's T20 World Cup opener against Ireland faces setbacks as captain Mitchell Marsh is sidelined by a groin injury. With Steve Smith covering, Travis Head leads the team. Other key players like Pat Cummins and Tim David are also absent due to injuries. The team faces Zimbabwe next.

Australia's T20 World Cup campaign is off to a rocky start as captain Mitchell Marsh will miss the opening match against Ireland due to a groin injury, Cricket Australia has confirmed.

Steve Smith is set to join the squad in Sri Lanka for the game, while Travis Head takes on the captaincy at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Marsh's injury, described as internal testicular bleeding, has confined him to rest and rehabilitation. Meanwhile, batsman Matthew Renshaw is called up to fill the gap.

In further blows to the team, star players Pat Cummins and Tim David are also out due to injuries. Australia, previously champions in 2021, will hope for a better outcome against Zimbabwe in their second fixture.

