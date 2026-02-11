Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur Terminates Thomas Frank Amid Poor Results

Tottenham Hotspur has dismissed manager Thomas Frank after an eight-month tenure marred by disappointing performances. Frank's team, struggling near the relegation zone, faced increased scrutiny following a recent defeat. Despite a prior successful stint with Brentford, Frank failed to uplift Spurs, prompting leadership to seek a change.

Tottenham Hotspur has parted ways with manager Thomas Frank following a series of underwhelming performances that left the team in a precarious position within the Premier League standings. The decision comes after Spurs' 2-1 home loss to Newcastle United, which exacerbated their struggles and placed them precariously close to the relegation zone.

With Spurs currently in 16th place and enduring an eight-game winless streak, the urgency for change became apparent to the club's board. Appointed in June 2025, Frank had initially been given time to implement his strategy. However, his inability to replicate the success he achieved with Brentford forced Tottenham to reconsider his future.

Public dissent grew among Tottenham fans, with chants signaling their discontent, and former coach Mauricio Pochettino's name resonating among the supporters. Frank's attempt to rejuvenate Tottenham's identity did not materialize as planned, leaving the club to seek new leadership ahead of a crucial derby against Arsenal.

