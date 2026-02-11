Left Menu

Namibia's T20 Ambitions Shine Against Cricket Giants

Namibia's all-rounder Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton embraces the challenge of facing India in the T20 World Cup, highlighting Namibia's growing cricket landscape and aspirations to become a Test-playing nation. After a loss to the Netherlands, Namibia is set to showcase their skills against defending champions India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:18 IST
  • India

Namibia's cricket team is gearing up for their T20 World Cup match against India, with all-rounder Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton emphasizing their fearless approach. "We have nothing to lose," Loftie-Eaton stated, pointing to the pressure on India playing at home.

Despite entering the match following a loss to the Netherlands, Namibia remains focused on showcasing their skills. Loftie-Eaton expressed optimism about the growth of cricket in Namibia, citing a recent game against South Africa that drew significant local interest.

Namibia's ambitious goals include becoming a Test-playing nation. Loftie-Eaton noted the team's determination to improve continuously, with their historic win over South Africa marking a significant step towards achieving these objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

