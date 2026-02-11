Olympic Controversy: Ukrainian Athlete's Helmet Sparks Debate

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is urging Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych to adhere to Olympic guidelines and not compete wearing a helmet honoring deceased Ukrainian athletes in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The helmet, containing images of 24 fallen athletes, violates the IOC's rules on political statements.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams expressed the committee's empathy, stating they want Heraskevych to have his moment of competition while encouraging him to express his grief off the field in press conferences and interviews. However, Heraskevych remains adamant about wearing the helmet during the event.

The controversy highlights Rule 50.2, prohibiting demonstrations or political, religious, or racial statements during events or on podiums, though allowing personal expression elsewhere. The IOC remains in discussions to persuade Heraskevych against using the helmet to prevent disqualification.