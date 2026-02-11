Left Menu

Australia Triumphs in T20 World Cup Opener Against Ireland

Australia kicked off their T20 World Cup journey with a commanding 67-run victory over Ireland. Key performances included Marcus Stoinis' 45 and pivotal contributions by bowlers Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa. Their efforts decimated Ireland, who were bowled out for 115 in just 16.5 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australia launched their T20 World Cup campaign with a decisive victory against Ireland, winning by 67 runs. The team's confidence was evident as they put up a solid score of 182 for six, thanks to remarkable batting from Marcus Stoinis, who scored 45, along with contributions from Matt Renshaw and Josh Inglis, each scoring 37.

The bowling team was spearheaded by pacer Nathan Ellis and spinner Adam Zampa, who shared eight wickets, effectively sealing the match on the bowling front. Ellis' economical 4/12 and Zampa's 4/23 were instrumental in dismantling the Irish batting line-up.

Ireland struggled to build momentum and were ultimately dismissed for 115 in 16.5 overs, with George Dockrell's 41 being the only notable resistance. The victory places Australia in a strong position early in their World Cup quest.

