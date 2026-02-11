Resurgent Australia Triumphs Over Ireland with Bowling Brilliance

In a dominating start to their T20 World Cup campaign, Australia registered a commanding 67-run victory over Ireland, thanks to stellar bowling performances by Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

Ellis set the pace with crucial top-order dismissals, capturing four wickets in less than four overs. He was aptly supported by leg-spinner Zampa, who dismantled the middle and lower order with equal prowess. Their combined efforts restricted Ireland to 115 for 9, falling short of Australia's competitive 182-run target.

Australia's innings was bolstered by Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis, who contributed significantly to the total. Despite losing early wickets, their crucial 61-run partnership set the tone, supported by quick runs from Josh Inglis and Cameron Green. Although Ireland's spinners maintained control in patches, missed catches proved costly, allowing Australia to close their innings strongly.

(With inputs from agencies.)