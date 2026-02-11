Left Menu

Heartbreak in Super Overs: Afghanistan Falls Short Against South Africa

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott expressed the team’s devastation after losing a T20 World Cup match against South Africa. Despite strong performances, including from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan fell short in a thrilling match decided by two Super Overs. Trott commended the competitive spirit of his players, while crediting South Africa's effective fielding.

Updated: 11-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:59 IST
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott described the team's loss to South Africa as a crushing moment at the ongoing T20 World Cup. He attributed the defeat to South Africa's superior fielding, which made the difference in the rollercoaster match staged on Wednesday.

The match, which required two Super Overs to decide a winner, left South Africa relieved and Afghanistan heartbroken. Trott praised his team for their continuous fighting spirit, noting recent strong showings against New Zealand and previous opponents.

Trott also praised young talent Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who showcased remarkable skill with a quick 84 off 42 balls, standing out in a demanding contest. Trott, who will soon leave his coaching role, emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and gleaning lessons from all matches.

