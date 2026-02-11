Upsets and Triumphs at the Chennai Open: A Tennis Showcase

The Chennai Open ATP Challenger Men's International Tennis Championship witnessed unexpected early drama as top seed Jay Clarke from Britain exited in the first round. Clarke was bested by Greece's Ioannis Xilas, signaling a riveting start to the tournament.

Meanwhile, doubles action saw top seeds Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Pruchya Isaro advance, displaying strong teamwork. They defeated Indian contenders Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta and Digvijaypratap Singh with solid performance. Saketh Myneni and Siddhant Banthia also clinched a thrilling comeback win to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

While some singles players faced tough exits, like Indian qualifier Aryan Lakshmanan and Mukund Sasikumar, others progressed, including Federico Agustin Gomez. The upcoming quarter-finals promise engaging matches as both local and international talents strive for victory in Chennai's hospitable atmosphere.

