Zara Anand Leads Indian Team at World Amateur Asia-Pacific

Zara Anand will head a four-member Indian team at the World Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship in New Zealand. The event, hosted by The R&A and APGC, promises significant opportunities for participants, with the winner earning invitations to key international golf championships.

Zara Anand. (Photo/IGU) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Zara Anand is set to headline a four-member Indian contingent at the esteemed World Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) golf championship in New Zealand, slated to commence this Thursday. Officially announced by the Indian Golf Union, this tournament is orchestrated by The R&A, the global authority on golf regulations, in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation.

Triumphing at the WAAP provides the victor entry into three major golf championships, including the AIG Women's Open and Augusta National Women's Amateur, marking it as a premier event for female amateurs worldwide. Zara has showcased commendable performances, notably a top-10 finish at the Queen Sirikit Cup, heightening expectations for her upcoming performance.

Zara, ranked World No. 287, along with Guntas Kaur Sandhu, Ananyaa Sood, and Jia Kataria, is eager to replicate domestic successes. Guntas highlights promising performances on the IGU circuit, while Jia and Ananyaa bring international accolades. The Indian team is poised for what could be an encouraging stint in New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

